Fireworks caused the ‘Skystone Fire’

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Investigators say illegal fireworks were the cause of Saturday night’s wildfire in east Sparks. Now they are looking for those who set them off.

A ring camera at a home in the neighborhood below captured the moment the fireworks lit up the skies in the hills above. Then several seconds later, what would be dubbed the ‘Skystone Fire’ setting those hillsides ablaze. Residents reacted with screams and shouts of ‘Oh, my God.’

Their alarm was understandable. The hillsides were covered with dry cheat grass. The homes below were potentially threatened. Even closer were homes under construction, lots of bare lumber.

In fact any fire up there threatened a lot.

“Fire spreads quickly in an area like this,” said Sparks Fire Marshal viewing the burn scar on a windy Monday afternoon, “especially when we have winds like this. It may seem like it’s blowing back this way,” he says pointing up hill away from the homes, “and it’s not going to hurt anything, but up over that ridge there are more homes.”

Fortunately, firemen were on it quickly and contained it at just under six acres, but it could have been much worse and investigators say they want to locate those responsible and warn others of the danger of fireworks in our highly flammable landscape.

The perpetrators left behind evidence of their crime, a multi-barreled roman candle device which not only lit up the sky, but through a defect sent flames through its side, likely accounting for the explosive spread of the flames.”

It’s illegal to even possess this or any fireworks in Washoe County.

“It does not matter how large it is or how you think you can control it. You can’t. “if you do have fireworks that you’d like to get rid of, please take them to any fire station in the valley. We’ll accept them no questions asked.”

Those who lit its fuse were committing third degree arson and risking a lot, including liability for the cost of fighting the fire. Not only a fine or jail term, but a bill”

“A very big bill, McCubbins notes.

Secret witness has posted a $500 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution. Their number is 322-4900. Callers may remain anonymous while collecting cash rewards.

