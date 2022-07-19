Drowning victim recovered in Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The body of an 80-year-old man has been recovered from Lake Tahoe.

According to Tahoe Douglas Fire, crews responded to a boat rescue off Marla Bay in South Lake in the early evening of Monday, July18. Initial reports came in saying a victim was below the surface in about 20 feet of water. Tahoe Douglas Fire later said divers were in deeper waters searching for the victim.

After a couple of hours, the body of an 80-year-old man was recovered. His name has not been released. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation.

