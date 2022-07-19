Donations needed for ‘Fill the Bus School Supply Drive’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now is your chance to help low-income students and their families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Communities In Schools of Western Nevada is hosting its 6th Annual Fill the Bus School Supply Drive through July 28, 2022.

The drive helps equip more than 8,000 at-risk students in the Washoe County School District with the supplies, hygiene products, and clothing they need heading into the school year.

Some of the most needed items include:

• 3-inch 3-ring binders

• New and unused backpacks

• Journals

• Art supplies (small canvasses and acrylic paints)

• Hygiene items (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, unscented body wash, razors and shaving cream, shampoo & conditioner)

• Zippered, 3-ring pencil pouches and pencil boxes

• Laundry detergent and dryer sheets

• Coloring and other activity books

• Highlighters

• Colored pencils

You can help by dropping off donations to participating partner businesses between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday:

• Nevada State Bank branches throughout Washoe County

• Great Basin Federal Credit Union branches throughout Washoe County

• DR Horton (5190 Neil Road, Suite 310 Reno, NV 89502)

• Grand Sierra Resort (2500 2nd St, Reno, NV 89595)

