Catholic Charities summer cleaning

Toys line shelves at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
Toys line shelves at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:03 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -  Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is putting out the call for donations.

This local nonprofit is the largest provider of human services in the northern Nevada community. 

It provides a food pantry, St. Vincent’s dining room, immigration legal services, a benefits enrollment center, and many other tools to help our local population become self-reliant.

All of these resources are funded with the donations that come into one of two local St. Vincent’s thrift stores.

”As you are cleaning out the closets or the garages you’re tackling or maybe you have a garage sale and all that stuff that doesn’t sell, please if you donate that to Catholic Charities through St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores that absolutely helps your neighbors in need,” said Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada CEO, Marie Baxter.

Great items to donate are things like clothing, household items, toys, and books.

St. Vincent’s Thrift stores don’t take electronics or mattresses.

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is accepting donations at St. Vincent’s Thrift Store 500 E. Fourth St. in Reno and St. Vincent’s Super Thrift Store, 190 E. Glendale Ave., in Sparks.

Your donation of gently used or new items to the St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop enables Catholic Charities to feed hungry people and support other programs through sales.

Click here to learn about where you can donate.

