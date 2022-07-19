Carson City Sheriff responds to Uvalde report

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May shook many to their core. A report on law enforcement reaction was released yesterday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they’re reviewing that report and learning from it.

While they never want a mass shooting to happen, that doesn’t mean they aren’t prepared for it.

“Everybody at the Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been trained in our active shooter training,” said Sergeant Steven Olson of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

Olson oversees the five officers on duty at the Carson City schools.

In light of the tragedy, Olson says the department is updating the language in their active shooter policy.

“Previously, we would identify an active shooter as someone who is actively shooting. Now, we’re identifying someone as an active shooter that is shooting or preventing us from getting life saving measures to the people that they injure,” Olson explained.

The sheriff’s office meets regularly to review the information coming out Uvalde and plans to continue updating safety measures as needed.

They also meet annually with the school district and say safety preparations don’t stop during the summer months.

“We encourage our deputies to go out to the schools and actually get reacquainted with each individual school,” Olson said.

While partnering with the district is key, it’s also crucial to have strong communication with other agencies that would respond in the event of an active shooter situation.

“We also train with Nevada State Police here in town, our capitol police, Department of Alternative Sentencing and tribal police.”

The Uvalde report emphasized a “breakdown” in communication, something Olson says they are actively working to avoid. The sheriff’s office says there could be more updates in the future with school staff to prevent a breakdown here in Northern Nevada.

