Transformer fire at Hoover Dam leads to explosion; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A transformer at the Hoover Dam caught fire Tuesday morning, leading to an explosion and plumes of smoke.

Boulder City Fire Department said that the fire was extinguished when crews arrived.

Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Jacklynn L. Gould said around 10 a.m., the A5 transformer caught fire and was extinguished at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Gould said there were no injuries to visitors or employees. There was also no risk to the power grid and power was still being generated from the powerhouse.

A video shared on social media showed an explosion occurring at the dam Tuesday morning.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

