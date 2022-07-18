Truckee Tahoe Airshow returns Saturday

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Truckee Tahoe Airshow & Family Festival returns this Saturday at the Truckee Tahoe Airport after being canceled the last two years.

The air show includes musical performances, a presentation by WWII Triple Ace Fighter Pilot, Clarence “Bud” Anderson, and a designated Family Festival on the green with live music, stilt walkers, arts and crafts, and puppet shows.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. Aerial acts start at 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers said this year’s event pays tribute to the 75th Anniversary of the United State Air Force.

The airshow was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and again in 2021 after a small plane crashed at the airport just weeks before the event.

For more information, visit www.TruckeeTahoeAirShow.com.

