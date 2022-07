RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another hot week ahead, but cooler than the triple digits we’ve seen this weekend. A red flag warning is in affect until tonight at 8 pm, meaning fire conditions are critical. Winds will gust up to 45 miles per hour tonight and humidity will remain low. Some thunderstorms will cross the state, mostly south of Highway 50.

