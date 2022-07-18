Straily Shines Against Sugar Land in Reno’s 8-1 Win

SUGAR LAND, Tex. (Reno Aces) - Dan Straily held the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ (38-52) offense in check with six scoreless innings for the Reno Aces (49-41) in their 8-1 rout Sunday night in front of 3,526 fans at Constellation Field.

The Marshall product’s final line consisted of six innings pitched, allowed a season-low zero earned runs on three hits and registered a season-high seven strikeouts for his third win of the season.

Reno’s bats went to work early with a four-run first inning highlighted by a leadoff homer from Cooper Hummel for a 4-0 lead.

Throughout the game, the Aces continued to pad their lead and cemented their 8-1 win in the seventh with a solo homer from Seth Beer. In six games played against Sugar Land, Beer has belted three homers.

Aces Notables:

Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-4, R.

Wilmer Difo: 1-for-3, 2 RBI.

Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB.

Jake Hager: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI.

Chris Devenski: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K.

Following the all-star break, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Friday, July 22, when they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

