Safety improvements coming to Sparks Blvd.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, July 18, 2022 for the Sparks Boulevard Project.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, July 18, 2022 for the Sparks Boulevard Project.(KOLO / Ray Kinney)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Safety improvements are coming to Sparks Boulevard and will be rolled out in phases.

Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson was joined by other city officials in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday on E. Greg Street.

Phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project includes the stretch of Sparks Boulevard between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC), once completed, this phase will add roadway capacity by restriping the existing right-of-way to three lanes in each direction. It will also increase safety and accessibility and will improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Construction work will take place between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between I-80 to Lincoln Way.

The RTC will be doing work south of I-80 during the day time from 5 a.m. – 6 p.m., but staying out of the way as much as possible during peak-hour commuting times. During the time when construction work is not occurring, there will be two traffic lanes open in each direction. During construction hours, there will be one lane open in each direction.

The project will also require a marathon closure of approximately 48 to 72 hours along Sparks Boulevard at I-80 to complete final paving operations safely, the RTC said. No word yet on when that closure will happen.

Construction on phase one is anticipated to be complete in spring of 2023, weather permitting.

Phase two of the Sparks Boulevard Project will likely start in 2024 or 2025. It will include the stretch of Sparks Boulevard between the I-80 westbound ramps and Baring Boulevard.

For more information about the project, visit SparksBlvdProject.com.

