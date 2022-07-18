One year ago on July 19, 2021 the Dixie Fire began

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures were taken last year outside our studios of flakes falling from the sky. They were not captured in the wintertime. It was August 6, 2021—ash from the Dixie Fire.

The fire which would be the largest in terms of acreage and cost for California, began one year ago on July 19, 2021. Smoke from the fire would eventually make its way to the Reno area.

Smoky pictures taken locally showed a Truckee Meadows enveloped in gray as early as July 26, 2021. It wouldn’t be the worst of it. For 71 days our community was left living in smoke.

At the time Heather Korbulic wondered if this was our future.

“So, my family and I concerned that this is our future,” says Korbulic, a Reno resident. “That we will always have smoke season. We are trying to find ways to do remote work, when and if it does happen again,” she said.

On August 24th Washoe County’s Health District Air Quality monitors would register the worst 24-hour Air Quality Index at 291.

“The two worse days last year overtook days that occurred in the 80s,” says Brendan Schnieder with Washoe County Health District Air Quality Program. “During the 80s it was human caused pollution as a result of wood stoves and automobiles.”

Schnieder says those high numbers in the 80s were exacerbated by winter inversion layers. They do not last for 71. And they don’t occur during the summer months. Wood burning stove regulations have curtailed dirty AQI days during December, January, and February.

But when it comes to brush and forest fires during the summers, there is really nothing anyone can do. Except…..

“Making sure we are not the reason a fire starts,” says Korbulic.

This summer we’ve seen some diminished air quality because of fires in the region. But nothing compared to last year.

Those who monitor such things say they are keeping their fingers crossed.

