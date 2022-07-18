New freeway ramps at Second and Mill Streets near completion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For construction crews it has been around the clock operation, and for the state of Nevada, it certainly hasn’t been cheap.

“We are doing it in phase,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Its $5 billion or thereabouts.”

The Governor was given a look at the progress of the Spaghetti Bowl Project on Monday, part of an effort that will span the next two decades.

“The bowl is a problematic area,” said NDOT Project Manager Bob Vrooman. “We analyzed the area asked what it the worst thing we can address as soon as possible.”

Vrooman says this section of the project will be done in about a month, which will dramatically improve the ability to get on and off of I-580 at Second and Mill streets.

Along the wall of that new ramp, you’ll also see new art, which the nearby Reno Sparks Indian Colony has played a role with.

“We were tasked with working with NDOT,” said Michon Eben of the Reno Sparks Indian Colony. “We wanted to put some Great Basin and cultural elements on the spaghetti bowl.”

You’ll see six baskets imprinted on the sound wall representing the Washoe, Paiute, and Shoshone tribes. And there are also several burden baskets, representing what natives once used to catch pinecones

And while it’s the ramp that is opening this summer, the part of this phase of the project that will impact the most drivers will come this winter.

“The biggest piece that we still have to do by December is to have 2 lanes from Eastbound I-80 to Southbound I-580 when the project is essentially complete.”

This is just phase one of The Spaghetti Bowl Project. Phase 5 is not expected be complete until 2039.

