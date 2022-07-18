Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with an influx of animals and a decrease in adoptions, the shelter said Monday, and attributed the problem to the housing crisis and the state of the economy.

In a press release, the shelter said:

We are also seeing a decrease in interest in adoptions - specifically large dogs due to community members not being able to find housing that allows them.

As a result of what the Nevada Humane Society calls an ‘unfortunate trend,’ their shelters are very full, prompting them to offer free adoptions Friday, July 22, 2022 at Best Friends Adoption Day.

They are partnering with Best Friends Animal Network and will waive adoption fees on ALL shelter pets at both the Reno and Carson City locations to help as many pets as possible find happy homes, the Nevada Humane Society said.

For more information about the adoption event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.