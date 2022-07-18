Advertisement

Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares causes and treatments for vertigo, vestibular migraines

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many people, the thing that’s keeping them from living their best lives are chronic conditions that hold them back. Sometimes it’s a physical and mental ailment that keeps them sick, tired and sometimes completely bed-ridden.

In the episode of Monday Motivations on Morning Break, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about the causes and treatments for vertigo and migraines.

Vertigo is a common problem and is often a symptom of Meniere’s disease. This is a debilitating disorder and research is finding significant connections to food allergies and autoimmunity. Meanwhile, vestibular migraines have similar symptoms, but also include deeper levels of blood sugar, thyroid, and food reactions.

Watch this interview to learn more about treatments offered at Gates Brain Health

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook.

