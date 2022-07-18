McQueen’s Robby Snelling drafted 39th overall by San Diego

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You stay classy San Diego.

In Sunday night’s Major League Baseball Draft the San Diego Padres took McQueen High School’s Robby Snelling with the 39th overall pick.

The MLB 250 Draft Prospect List had Snelling as the 16th-best player available.

The left-handed pitcher has until August 1 to sign with the Padres or go to college.

Snelling committed to Louisiana State University.

Pick no. 39 has a slot value of $2,003,500.

