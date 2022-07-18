Google Maps features new eco-friendly routing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Google Maps is now making road trips more fuel efficient. It can save you money while also helping the environment.

If you take a look at the app, eco-friendly routes are indicated by a green leaf. Google has calculated the average fuel consumption for vehicles in the region, the steepness of hills on the route, stop-and-go traffic patterns, and types of roads.

A percentage of how much gas you are saving is also shown. Most of the time the fastest route is not the most sufficient. Google predicts that this new feature could avoid more than 1 million tons of carbon emissions per year.

