Chez Reavie wins 2022 Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (Foundry Ideas) - With an impressive +19 in Round 2, Chez Reavie shot to the top of the leaderboard where he remained through the weekend. The 2022 Barracuda Championship winner finished with +43 (+9/+19/+9/+6) to take home his third PGA TOUR win. Reavie breaks the Barracuda Championship’s six-year streak of crowning first-time PGA TOUR winners.

In addition to $666,000 in winnings, Reavie has earned 300 FedEx Cup points and an exemption into the DP World Tour, as well as a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR. The Barracuda Championship is the second of back-to-back US-based tournaments to grant access to DP World Tour members for the first time, as part of the Strategic Alliance with the PGA TOUR.

Scoring the most points on the day with a +14 was Alex Noren, but his +42 (+4/+12/+12/+14) put him just one point shy of the win.

Four-time PGA TOUR winner Martin Laird rounds out the top three with +38 (+10/+8/+13/+7).

