Celebrating National Ice Cream Day at local ice cream shop with over 80 original flavors

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - July 17th is National Ice Cream Day, KOLO 8 News Now’s Crystal Garcia stopped by community favorite ice cream shop, Paleteria Del Angel in Sparks to learn about all of the delicious homemade ice cream flavors they create.

Paleteria Del Angel is located at 1353 Baring Blvd, Sparks, NV 89434, inside Baring Village.

For hours, and full menu, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.