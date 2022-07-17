Advertisement

Two die on US 395 when a Hyundai crashes into the back of a big rig

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE PINE, Calif (KOLO) -Two people died Saturday afternoon on U.S. 395 in Inyo County when the 2020 Hyundai they were in crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The deceased are a 23-year-old man from Las Mesa, Calif., who was driving and a 22-year-old woman from Ashland, Ohio, who was a passenger, the CHP said. Their names were not released.

It happened Saturday about 1:04 p.m. on northbound U.S. 395 near South Haiwee Canyon Road about 31 miles south of Lone Pine, Calif.

The CHP said the Hyundai Sonata was going north on U.S. 395 at about 65 mph when it came upon a 2006 Freightliner in the same lane also going north but moving much slower. The Hyundai failed to slow and hit the back end of the Freightliner, killing both Hyundai occupants.

The 45-year-old truck driver from Lakewood, Ohio, was not injured.

The CHP continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Nine men arrested during a human trafficking operation in Stateline, Nev.
Names released of nine men arrested in human trafficking operation
Pastries at Dolce Caffe
Italian pastry chef opens bakery in Reno
Randy Panzer
Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust

Latest News

From left to right, Gabriel Cosentino, Victor Williams and Althea Boudreau.
Three arrested in Incline Village as suspects in vehicle burglaries
FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada
A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
The fire broke out the evening of Saturday, July 16
No homes damaged by wildfire near Los Altos loop in east Sparks