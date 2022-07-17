Two die on US 395 when a Hyundai crashes into the back of a big rig

LONE PINE, Calif (KOLO) -Two people died Saturday afternoon on U.S. 395 in Inyo County when the 2020 Hyundai they were in crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The deceased are a 23-year-old man from Las Mesa, Calif., who was driving and a 22-year-old woman from Ashland, Ohio, who was a passenger, the CHP said. Their names were not released.

It happened Saturday about 1:04 p.m. on northbound U.S. 395 near South Haiwee Canyon Road about 31 miles south of Lone Pine, Calif.

The CHP said the Hyundai Sonata was going north on U.S. 395 at about 65 mph when it came upon a 2006 Freightliner in the same lane also going north but moving much slower. The Hyundai failed to slow and hit the back end of the Freightliner, killing both Hyundai occupants.

The 45-year-old truck driver from Lakewood, Ohio, was not injured.

The CHP continues the investigation.

