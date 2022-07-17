Advertisement

Three arrested in Incline Village as suspects in vehicle burglaries

From left to right, Gabriel Cosentino, Victor Williams and Althea Boudreau.
From left to right, Gabriel Cosentino, Victor Williams and Althea Boudreau.(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Three people have been arrested in North Lake Tahoe in connection with vehicle burglaries, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Victor Williams, 45, Althea Boudreau, 38, and Gabriel Cosentino, 35, were booked on charges that included possession of a stolen credit card, possession of a forgery, possession of stolen property worth $5,000 to $25,000 and a drug trafficking charge.

A Crystal Bay Club Casino employee called at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday to report two men broke the window out of a parked vehicle at the Tahoe Biltmore Casino and drove away in a dark green Mustang heading towards Incline Village.

Deputies stopped the vehicle at McCourry Boulevard and the Mt. Rose Highway in Incline Village and found the three suspects inside.

After getting a search warrant, they found several stolen driver’s licenses and other forms of identification, bank checks, credit cards, Social Security cards, gift cards, jewelry, laptops, iPods, a gold/diamond watch, a female’s wallet and a welding robot worth $10,000. They also found backpacks with personal belongings of several people. The burglary victims are believed to be from Reno, Sparks and California, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775- 322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Items recovered July 16, 2022, when three vehicle burglary suspects were stopped in Incline...
Items recovered July 16, 2022, when three vehicle burglary suspects were stopped in Incline Village.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
