Spanish Springs shed fire spreads to propane cylinders and fence; under control

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department had to put out a fire late Saturday afternoon in Spanish Springs that spread from a shed to propane cylinders and a neighboring fence.

It responded to the fire at about 4:48 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Azul Court about a quarter mile south of La Posada Drive.

Firefighters quickly had the fire under control and were doing overhaul and salvage.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.