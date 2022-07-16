Sparks Fire Department celebrates new recruits, shortage not over

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At a time when fire departments are struggling to keep men and women on the roster, ten new faces are joining the city of Sparks Fire Department.

A badge pinning ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate two classes of five hired this year.

Acting Chief, Jim Kindness says some new members still need some training, while others have already hit the ground running.

“It’s a very exciting time for us,” he said. “Three are already on a fire engine. They’ve been on a fire engine for a little over a month.”

One of them is Anthony Abuan who says although being a firefighter is a challenging career, he never doubted becoming one, and feels ready to tackle anything.

“Hot summers and the snowy winters, from car fires to structure fires, we see it all and all of it is something that we’re equally prepared to respond to. Knowing that you’re able to make a difference in somebody’s life is what’s most important,” said Abuan. “Knowing that you’re able to make a difference in somebody’s life is what’s most important. I couldn’t imagine any other job better than this.”

Earlier this year, firefighters complained about the department being severely understaffed. Although the new recruits are a great start, the department still needs to hire 11 more firefighters to replace retirees.

“It’s important we continue growing as a department, growing as a community to take care of this influx of population that’s coming to Northern Nevada,” said Abuan.

Kindness says it might be another month until those needing training complete it.

