Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did.

According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.

These bars asked for identification or refused to sell: Maverik at 1391 N. McCarran Blvd.; Loving Cup Bar at 188 California Ave.; 1UP Bar at 214 W. Commercial Row; The Library Tap House at 134 W. 2nd St.; Fusion Lounge at 219 W. 2nd St.; and Sunny Discount Liquor at 2900 Clear Acre Lane.

The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada

