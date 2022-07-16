Advertisement

Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

Alcohol sting graphic.
Alcohol sting graphic.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did.

According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.

These bars asked for identification or refused to sell: Maverik at 1391 N. McCarran Blvd.; Loving Cup Bar at 188 California Ave.; 1UP Bar at 214 W. Commercial Row; The Library Tap House at 134 W. 2nd St.; Fusion Lounge at 219 W. 2nd St.; and Sunny Discount Liquor at 2900 Clear Acre Lane.

The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Nine men arrested during a human trafficking operation in Stateline, Nev.
Names released of nine men arrested in human trafficking operation
Pastries at Dolce Caffe
Italian pastry chef opens bakery in Reno
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry

Latest News

Jackson Smith and guns recovered after an alleged Carson City burglary.
Most guns stolen from Carson City home recovered; suspect arrested
Sparks Fire Department celebrates new recruits, shortage not over
Sparks Fire Department celebrates new recruits, shortage not over
Sparks Fire Department welcomes firefighter recruits
Sparks Fire Department celebrates new recruits, shortage not over
People gathered around to enjoy movie night at The Village at Rancharrah.
Community Events at The Village at Rancharrah