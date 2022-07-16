Reno Open champ, David Longmire, makes PGA Tour debut

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - He might not be a local, but Northern Nevada and David Longmire will forever be paired in the record books.

The Southern California native won the Reno Open a month ago vaulting his status in the game of golf to new heights.

“Reno will always have a special place in my heart,” he said. “The first big win, an exemption into this tournament...everyone at Reno was so nice, here at Old Greenwood, everyone here has gone above and beyond.”

This week Longmire is in Truckee at the Barracuda Championship. The exemption he earned from winning Reno got him a spot on Old Greenwood. The tournament isn’t too far from where he earned the biggest check of his golf career.

“Knowing I got this start was better than any money I could get. I told my girlfriend ‘pinch me, is this real? I’m getting a PGA Tour start?’ That just shows in golf how quickly things can change.”

And how quickly things can change. With cuts taking place tonight, and a slow start to the tournament after round one, Longmire made a push in round two to climb closer to the cut line, at the time, of six points.

“Coming down the stretch needing birdies I made them. I built some confidence in myself knowing that in the highest pressure situations I can come through on top.”

Chipping onto the green from the trees on 8 allowed Longmire to sink a birdie putting him in good position with one hole to go. A two-putt on 9 put those dreams to rest, but 36 holes he’ll never forget.

“Unlike anything I’ve experienced. On top of it being my first start all of my friends and family are out here. That just made it above and beyond a great experience.”

Longmire finished his first PGA event with five points, and is looking forward to more starts in the future.

