Northeast Nevada fire tops 14,000 acres

WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Wildcat Fire 40 miles northwest of Wells has reached 14,213 acres and is zero percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service reported Friday.

It is burning in brush and grass in northeast Nevada and started Thursday about 6 p.m.

The Forest Service expects the fire to push to the northeast and heat and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

The Forest Service is using several air tankers, three helicopters to fight the fire.

There are about 73 fie personnel on the Wildcat Fire.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.