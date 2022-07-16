Advertisement

Northeast Nevada fire tops 14,000 acres

The Wildcat Fire 40 miles northwest of Wells.
The Wildcat Fire 40 miles northwest of Wells.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Wildcat Fire 40 miles northwest of Wells has reached 14,213 acres and is zero percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service reported Friday.

It is burning in brush and grass in northeast Nevada and started Thursday about 6 p.m.

The Forest Service expects the fire to push to the northeast and heat and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

The Forest Service is using several air tankers, three helicopters to fight the fire.

There are about 73 fie personnel on the Wildcat Fire.

