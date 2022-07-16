New eco-friendly car wash location

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new eco-friendly car wash is opening next to the Target in Sparks at The Outlets at Legends Shopping Center.

It’s called Surf Thru Express Car Wash.

The site features a 140 foot conveyor tunnel that is packed with what the Company claims is the best car washing equipment in the industry, but the wastewater going down the drain is also cleaned.

You see, your car collects gas, oil, engine fluids, brake dust, and pollution.

At this car wash, the used dirty water is put through an elaborate system to help remove the waste from the water.

Surf Thru then hauls the collected waste away to a hazardous waste facility where it is cleaned and processed again.

“By not washing your car at a car wash like Surf Thru, what you’re doing is putting all those pollutants back into the environment,” said Surf Thru Express Car Wash Manager, Ron Cook.

Car washes cost between $9 and $18.

Surf Thu is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

