Advertisement

New eco-friendly car wash location

Surf Thru Express Car Wash opens another location next to the Target in Sparks at The Outlets...
Surf Thru Express Car Wash opens another location next to the Target in Sparks at The Outlets at Legends Shopping Center.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:59 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new eco-friendly car wash is opening next to the Target in Sparks at The Outlets at Legends Shopping Center.    

It’s called Surf Thru Express Car Wash.

The site features a 140 foot conveyor tunnel that is packed with what the Company claims is the best car washing equipment in the industry, but the wastewater going down the drain is also cleaned.

You see, your car collects gas, oil, engine fluids, brake dust, and pollution.

At this car wash, the used dirty water is put through an elaborate system to help remove the waste from the water.  

Surf Thru then hauls the collected waste away to a hazardous waste facility where it is cleaned and processed again.  

“By not washing your car at a car wash like Surf Thru, what you’re doing is putting all those pollutants back into the environment,” said Surf Thru Express Car Wash Manager, Ron Cook.  

Car washes cost between $9 and $18.

Surf Thu is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Nine men arrested during a human trafficking operation in Stateline, Nev.
Names released of nine men arrested in human trafficking operation
Pastries at Dolce Caffe
Italian pastry chef opens bakery in Reno

Latest News

The Wildcat Fire 40 miles northwest of Wells.
Northeast Nevada fire tops 14,000 acres
FISH Dining Room
FISH kitchen closed, but Carson City’s homeless don’t miss a meal
The Lady Tamales
Others Step Up to Feed the Hungry While FISH Kitchen Closed
Cones at a road construction site
How road crews handle the heat