Most guns stolen from Carson City home recovered; suspect arrested

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it recovered most of the guns stolen Friday from a Carson City home, allegedly by a 19-year-old suspect.

Jackson Smith of Carson City was charged with burglary, 11 counts of burglary involving a gun, 11 counts of stealing a gun, seven counts of stolen gun possession, possession of stolen property and drug charges.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to a Carson City home at about 12:30 p.m. on Frida on stolen gun charges. The homeowners left their home about an hour before but witness told them someone kicked up the door to a shed at their home.

The victims found someone stole about a dozen guns, gun optics, gun parts and other equipment. Surveillance video showed the suspect walked up to the home, indicating he had parked away from the home, forced his way into the shed and left with property.

Detectives determined Smith was a suspect and distributed information about his clothing and the vehicle he wore.

The Special Enforcement Team found Smith driving on U.S. 50 East and followed it to a privately-owned storage shed. They converged on Smith as he tried to leave, determined which unit was his, got a search permit

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office sai it recovered most of the stolen firearms, drugs and the clothes Smith wore during the alleged burglary.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. T.J. Boggan at 775-283-7888 or Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.