Las Vegas company’s 3 Station Casinos sites to be razed, sold

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The corporate owner of several local Las Vegas-area casinos says it plans to demolish three shuttered hotel towers and sell the properties that have been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Red Rock Resorts said Friday its Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson sites will be razed, although an ice rink at Fiesta Rancho will remain open.

Station Casinos President Scott Kreeger says about one in three employees from those aging hotel-casinos today works at another Station Casinos property.

The company owns several other properties that cater to local residents in North Las Vegas, Henderson and Las Vegas.

