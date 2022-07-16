Joey Gilbert files court challenge of primary loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A candidate for Nevada governor who lost the Republican primary in June is contesting the results in a lawsuit.

The Las Vegas Review-journal reported Saturday that the suit from Joey Gilbert challenges the primary election win by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. It was filed in Carson City District Court.

Lombardo beat Gilbert by 11 percentage points in a crowded field. Gilbert already paid for a recount that did not change the outcome.

In Nevada and beyond, this year’s Republican primaries have revealed a new political strategy among numerous candidates who are denying the results of elections and insisting results were rigged in a strategy with echoes of President Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020.

