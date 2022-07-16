Advertisement

Joey Gilbert files court challenge of primary loss

Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gilbert who lost this month's Republican primary election by just over 11 percentage points, or nearly 26,000 votes, will pay $190,960 for a statewide recount after he objected to the outcome by making numerous unproven claims about the election process, election officials said Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Reno attorney had 26.7% of the vote on June 14, trailing Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who won 38.4% in a crowded primary field for the Republican governor nomination on June 14. Gilbert has not conceded. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A candidate for Nevada governor who lost the Republican primary in June is contesting the results in a lawsuit.

The Las Vegas Review-journal reported Saturday that the suit from Joey Gilbert challenges the primary election win by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. It was filed in Carson City District Court.

Lombardo beat Gilbert by 11 percentage points in a crowded field. Gilbert already paid for a recount that did not change the outcome.

In Nevada and beyond, this year’s Republican primaries have revealed a new political strategy among numerous candidates who are denying the results of elections and insisting results were rigged in a strategy with echoes of President Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020.

