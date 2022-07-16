Advertisement

Entire police force resigns in Colorado town; mayor says police chief cited ‘personal reasons’

The entire Springfield Police Department in Colorado has resigned.
The entire Springfield Police Department in Colorado has resigned.(ohcabras via canva)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A police force in a small town in Colorado has resigned.

KKTV reports the Springfield Police Department officers and chief have turned in their immediate resignation this week.

On Friday, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office announced it would take over community law enforcement responsibilities.

The sheriff’s office shared the following message on its social media:

“We want to make this message very clear to anyone thinking this is an opportune time to commit crimes or victimize anyone in Baca County. You are free to test that assumption at your convenience.

However, we will warn you, the community is fed up with it, law enforcement will be here in force, they will exhaust every resource at their disposal in finding you, the lights are always on at the Baca County Jail, and we still have a few bunks available.”

Springfield is located in southeastern Colorado, with a reported population of about 1,450 people as of 2010.

Springfield Mayor Tyler Gibson also shared the following message regarding the police force resigning:

“There were no allegations of wrongdoing by the chief or any of the officers brought before the Springfield Board of Trustees. The two officers each resigned to take other positions elsewhere. The chief resigned, citing ‘personal reasons.’ The timing of the resignations is unfortunate but does not appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers.

The Board of Trustees is committed to immediately starting a job search for a new chief of police, police sergeant, and officers.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Nine men arrested during a human trafficking operation in Stateline, Nev.
Names released of nine men arrested in human trafficking operation
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Reno man charged with 1982 murder of girl on way to kindergarten

Latest News

Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings
The Wildcat Fire 40 miles northwest of Wells.
Northeast Nevada fire tops 14,000 acres
FISH Dining Room
FISH kitchen closed, but Carson City’s homeless don’t miss a meal
Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit...
MLB to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle lawsuit