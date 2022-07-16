Community Events at The Village at Rancharrah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crowd of people gathered their lawn chairs and blankets to gather around and watch an outdoor movie at The Village at Rancharrah.

They enjoyed the movie Christmas in July with Elf during the Friday, July 15 showing.

We talked with a mother and daughter about the fun they were having at the event.

”We just really enjoy all the different events that are going on around town in Reno in the summer so we just decided to have a little family girls night and just all hang out,” said Rebecca Reyes.

Click here to learn about future movie nights and other events scheduled at The Village at Rancharrah.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.