What the expansion of the Nevada Child Care Fund means for individual child care providers

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Child Care Fund is now allocating $50 million in COVID relief dollars for child care subsidies. Before Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement earlier this month, the NCCF only directed money to licensed childcare facilities. Now, the fund is expanding to include individuals who are taking care of children, like grandparents who are helping take care of their grandchildren. This money will be going directly to the people taking care of the kids, not just childcare facilities and other day cares.

Agency manager for the Child Care and Development Program, Karissa Loper Machado, and Marty Elquist, the Supporting Early Education & Development (SEED) Department Director at The Children’s Cabinet, stopped by Morning Break to give more inside into who exactly is eligible for these funds and how to go about getting them.

The Children’s Cabinet is the local non-profit who will be helping families in Northern Nevada get set up with funding through their new Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center.

