Two manufactured homes damaged in north Reno fire

The scene of a fire off Sutro Street in north Reno.
The scene of a fire off Sutro Street in north Reno.(Michael cooper/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two manufactured homes suffered damage Thursday in a fire off Sutro Street north of McCarran Boulevard.

The fire was reported about 5:11 p.m. on Chablis Drive and six Reno Fire Department fire trucks responded with 25 total personnel. Smoke was visible from U.S. 395.

One home suffered more serious damage and the other suffered minor damage but more details were not immediately available.

Firefighters rescued one pet and the homeowners brought out three others.

