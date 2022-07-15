TMWA: Community well prepared for drought

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The western US is gripped in a sustained drought. Images of nearly empty reservoirs and word of severe cutbacks in water service elsewhere. are common and concerning.

But ow worried should we be? Look around. Things don’t seem alarming. Big and deep, Lake Tahoe hides drought well and the Truckee, our main source of water, is still flowing. It may look a little different later this summer, but there’s no expectation it will run dry.

And among longtime residents and those who manage our water supply there’s no sign of panic. We live in the desert. Drought is a frequent of part of our lives. We’ve been here before.

“We’re always in it,” says Andy Gebhardt of the Truckee Meadows Water Authority. “That’s”how I would put it. When people come in and say ‘how come you’re not doing conservation.’ We are. We’re always doing conservation. We’ve been doing it for 40 years and we’re going to continue to do it.”

And so, Gebhardt says, we’re well prepared for years like this. Wet or dry, we follow a long established routine.

A drought amidst the building boom of the 1980′s led to scheduled watering days, twice a week at first. “A lot of them were already watering three days a week. So when we went to three days a week in fact water usage went down because people thought ‘Oh, I only have two days a week to water, I’d better flood irrigate.’”

Finally, after years of debate and some controversy, in 2014, water meters, which had long been required in new developments, were made mandatory everywhere.

“And what it did is it really helped people understand what they’d been using If you’re just paying a flat rate there’s no incentive to fix your leaks.”

Those habits and routines are by now well established and, Gebhardt says, the reason we can face our droughts with confidence. We can do this.

“The community is already aware that water is a precious commodity. It’s a precious resource. We should do what we can to conserve it, to only use what you need. So we feel pretty good about that and if we continue to do that, I feel really comfortable.”

