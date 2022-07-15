Advertisement

Retail sales up 1% in June as shoppers show resilience

Inflation has surged by 9.1%, according to new data released Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food.

U.S. retail sales rose 1% last month, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at furniture stores rose 1.4%, while consumer electronics stores rose 0.4%. Department stores took a hit, posting 2.6% decline. Online sales showed resurgence, posting a 2.2% increase. Business at restaurants was up 1%.

The report comes as U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Nine men arrested during a human trafficking operation in Stateline, Nev.
Names released of nine men arrested in human trafficking operation
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Reno man charged with 1982 murder of girl on way to kindergarten

Latest News

A partnership of organizations, a talented group of teens, and one local artist have come...
Nevada Museum of Art E.L. Cord Museum School mural project
FILE PHOTO - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from...
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia
Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in...
Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana Trump’s death
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday is...
House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police