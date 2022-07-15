Reno’s Ollie Osborne makes pro debut near home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A lot has changed in three years.

“Feels a lot different. You’re on your own. I’d say I feel more free than ever,” said Reno’s Ollie Osborne on making his professional debut at the Barracuda Championship.

The last time we saw Osborne at the Barracuda he just finished his freshman season at Southern Methodist University. He qualified for his hometown event - then at Montreux Golf & Country Club - after qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Amateur and winning a playoff.

He missed the cut at the ‘Cuda but that was just the start of his golf journey.

“If you told me (my journey) four years ago I would have never believed you,” Osborne laughed.

A runner-up finish at the 2020 U.S. Am gave Osborne a spot in last year’s Masters and U.S. Open tournaments. The experience was life-changing and is helping him feel more comfortable now as a pro.

“Being hometown and the home crowd it definitely is a lot more special,” Osborne said of making his pro debut just 40 minutes away from home.

It was no surprise Osborne had one of the biggest crowds of the Barracuda’s opening round.

Every birdie putt was followed by loud cheers.

“I’d say I’m just extremely happy to see some people and familiar faces and some support on this side,” he said.

Osborne admits he was nervous for Thursday’s opening tee shot. Moving forward - this week and in future tournaments - it’s just about putting together some good rounds.

Through 18 holes the Bishop Manogue grad has two points in the tournament’s stableford scoring format but sank two birdies on his final five holes.

Finishing with some momentum and playing Old Greenwood three times prior should help him perform better Friday, he said.

