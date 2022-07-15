Reno Air Racing Assoc. seeks community support for fundraising efforts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Air Racing Association is calling on the community for support ahead of the annual STIHL National Championship Air Races. RARA has applied for USA Today Network’s “A Community Thrives” program. The grantmaking and crowdfunding program has distributed more than $6.5 million since 2017. RARA COO, Tony Logoteta, says this is a great opportunity for the organization as it deals with a shortfall in funding this year.

“This initiative couldn’t have come at a better time. Inflation, supply chain issues and a significant increase in our insurance cost have created a big challenge for us this year. This program is a welcome opportunity to help us overcome this next hurdle,” said Logoteta.

To be eligible to win the grant, the Air Races must raise at least $6,000 via a MightyCause campaign between July 18 and August 12. All of the funds raised in this campaign will support RARA’s operations and education efforts.

