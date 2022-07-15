One-stop shop Child Care Services Center opens in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday morning, Governor Steve Sisolak joined local child care providers to celebrate the opening of a new one-stop shop facility for child care providers.

The Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center will help families by fostering support for all child care workers. The Reno location is the second CCSC facility to open in the Silver state, the first one opened in Las Vegas in February of this year, through the work of non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet, and funded by various grants.

“Our workforce is under a lot of strain right now, it is incredibly difficult to care for children, and our providers don’t earn a livable wage, so anything we can do to take any burden off our providers to make their jobs easier, to give them one place to go instead of hunting around to 15, its going to help them stay in the field,” said Marty Elquist, Department Director at The Children’s Cabinet.

Services for all, from licensed day care providers to family members who babysit for relatives, CCSC is officially open for business, ushering in a new era of child care services.

“Providers can do anything from attending a training, getting technical assistance for specific needs, accessing grants, or networking with other providers, we have a provider lending library where they can check out materials without having to purchase it,” said Elquist.

“These programs are vital, they are so important, especially for young couples that are getting started in the workforce and have young children, they need to know that they’re children are safe, and we’re going to do everything we can to provide that resource for them,” said Governor Steve Sisolak (D).

The center hopes to offer child care workers the stability they need to want to continue in the line of work, helping create consistency in a child’s life, invaluable to quality child care.

“In the last ten years, the interest in early learning has blossomed because the brain science is clear 90% of development happens from birth to five years, and if we don’t get this right then children aren’t going to be prepared for school and for life,” said Elquist.

With two centralized hubs in southern and northern Nevada, CCSC serves all child care providers throughout the Silver state, including rural communities, for the betterment of future generations.

The Nevada Strong Start CCSC is funded through the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services by Grant Number 2021, G99COV2 Administration for Children & Families, Child Care and Development Block Grant - Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act (CRRSA); and Grant Number 2101, NVCSC6 Administration for Children & Families, Child Care and Development Block Grant - American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

To learn more about the center, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.