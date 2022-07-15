Advertisement

One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July 15, 2022.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man is facing an open murder charge after a late night shooting at a bar on Prater Way. According to Sparks Police, officers were called to Aguitas Bar and Grill around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene. During the investigation, it was discovered that an argument inside the bar led up to the shooting.

Sparks Police identified 36-year-old Francisco Contreras of Sparks as the alleged shooter and arrested him around 8 a.m. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sparks Police.

