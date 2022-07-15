Movie Minute: Plan a double-feature this weekend as theaters welcome several new movies to the box office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The biggest new movie this weekend is the highly anticipated Where the Crawdads Sing based on the best-selling murder mystery novel of the same name. Where the Crawdads Sing is a coming-of-age story as audiences follow the life of Kya Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who grows up alone in the swamps of North Carolina and is essentially cut off from the rest of the community. She grows up and is just starting to stretch her wings when she finds herself accused of murder. Did she do it? Or is she just the easiest target for a community that never took the chance to get to know her? The film is produced by Reese Witherspoon and stars up-and-coming actors, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson. The movie is out in theaters everywhere July 15.

Also in theaters, another beloved book is adapted for the big screen. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is sure to make you leave the theaters just feeling good about yourself and life in general. This heart-warming tale is about a widowed cleaning lady (Lesley Manville) who falls in love... with a dress! But not just any dress. A couture Dior dress. And she scrimps and saves every penny she has so she can go to Paris and buy one of these gowns for herself. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is in theaters everywhere July 15.

For movie fans looking for a little more action, Netflix is releasing its first ever movie in theaters. The Gray Man is a Netflix original and will be on the streaming platform July 22, but it’ll spend its first week exclusively in theaters. The premise is about a highly-skilled CIA operative whom no one knows, accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins. The all-star cast includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Alfre Woodard and Regé-Jean Page. The movie is now playing in theaters.

For the kids, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is out in theaters this weekend. Hank is a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai. Though the animated movie is geared toward children, the cast and story is sure to have comedy for adults too. Michael Cera plays the voice of Hank, Samuel L. Jackson voices Jimbo, Ricky Gervais is Ika Chu, Mel Brooks is The Shogun, George Takei voices Ohga, Gabriel Iglesias plays Chuck and Michelle Yeoh is the voice of Yuki. Paws of Fury is in theaters everywhere July 15.

Animals learning martial arts seems to be the theme this weekend. Along with Paws of Fury, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is a new animated series on Netflix. Jack Black is back as Po, the kung fu fighting panda who is off on another all new adventure to save the world from destruction. All eleven, 30-minute episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

