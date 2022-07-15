Advertisement

Las Vegas real estate agent attacked at model home, police say

Richy Cervantes
Richy Cervantes(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A real estate agent was attacked after the suspect entered model home she was showing, according to an arrest report by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Richy Cervantes faces charges of home invasion, attempted sexual assault, lewdness, battery and kidnapping after the incident on July 11 at an undisclosed neighborhood.

According to police, a real estate agent was working at a model home and showing the home to potential buyers. The agent said a man was walking around the model home acting suspicious and unlocking windows inside the home, the report said.

After the man left, the real estate agent locked the front door and windows of the model home before calling police and reporting the suspicious man, the report said. Then the agent called a coworker, explained the situation and asked him to join her on site.

While the agent was on the phone with her coworker, the suspect returned to the home and was trying to get back inside, the report said. The woman hid in a closet and stayed on the phone with her coworker.

The suspect then broke a window and entered the home, according to the arrest report, and found the victim hiding. The woman said the man dragged her out of the closet and pinned her down, the report said. The man made threatening comments toward her before performing a lewd act, the report said.

Police used a sledgehammer to bust open the front door and the took the suspect into custody, the report said. Police identified the suspect in the report as Cervantes.

According to court records, Cervantes is being held without bail. His next court hearing was set for July 19.

Las Vegas police said they are looking for any additional victims of Cervantes.

