How road crews handle the heat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local road crews were on the job before many residents got up this morning. But as the day wears on, the heat can play a major role on their physical health and the task at hand.

“I would consider it a very hot job,” says Nate Fluellen with Ames Construction. “Through our work and different climates and conditions we all have to consider that. And the heat is a very dangerous one,” he says.

Fluellen says on a worksite there are some things that can’t be anticipated like a reckless driver, or something falling off a passing truck. While the heat can’t be controlled either, workers can prepare for it.

That’s why he says they drink plenty of water before ever coming to work. Depending upon the job itself, they wear proper clothing. And most importantly they keep pushing fluids throughout the day.

“Making sure we aren’t drinking energy drinks in copious amounts, or sugary drinks or sodas. Whatever it may be water is going to be the best way to go,” says Fluellen.

Experienced workers on the crew tend to look out for the new workers on the job. If they notice signs of heat exhaustion, they will encourage taking a break.

There’s no shame in such an option. As a matter of fact, the worksite is set up for it.

“There will be more breaks and if the person is feeling like they are hot and they need to cool off, those are readily available to them,” says Fluellen. “There are trucks that are air conditioned. Offices available. Ice and water anytime if an employee thinks he needs to take a break in the heat,” he says.

All of this sets the stage for a safer working environment.

That’s because the heat can take its toll on a worker and if ignored can have deadly consequences.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.