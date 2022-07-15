Advertisement

How road crews handle the heat

By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local road crews were on the job before many residents got up this morning. But as the day wears on, the heat can play a major role on their physical health and the task at hand.

“I would consider it a very hot job,” says Nate Fluellen with Ames Construction. “Through our work and different climates and conditions we all have to consider that. And the heat is a very dangerous one,” he says.

Fluellen says on a worksite there are some things that can’t be anticipated like a reckless driver, or something falling off a passing truck. While the heat can’t be controlled either, workers can prepare for it.

That’s why he says they drink plenty of water before ever coming to work. Depending upon the job itself, they wear proper clothing. And most importantly they keep pushing fluids throughout the day.

“Making sure we aren’t drinking energy drinks in copious amounts, or sugary drinks or sodas. Whatever it may be water is going to be the best way to go,” says Fluellen.

Experienced workers on the crew tend to look out for the new workers on the job. If they notice signs of heat exhaustion, they will encourage taking a break.

There’s no shame in such an option. As a matter of fact, the worksite is set up for it.

“There will be more breaks and if the person is feeling like they are hot and they need to cool off, those are readily available to them,” says Fluellen. “There are trucks that are air conditioned. Offices available. Ice and water anytime if an employee thinks he needs to take a break in the heat,” he says.

All of this sets the stage for a safer working environment.

That’s because the heat can take its toll on a worker and if ignored can have deadly consequences.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Nine men arrested during a human trafficking operation in Stateline, Nev.
Names released of nine men arrested in human trafficking operation
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Reno man charged with 1982 murder of girl on way to kindergarten

Latest News

Patients choose Nevada for abortion access over other states, according a group of West Coast...
Patients choose Nevada for abortion access over other states, according a group of west coast clinics
Crisis Support Services of Nevada staffer taking call at the center
988 mental health hotline goes live nationwide Saturday
Nevada Humanities and Double Scoop are teaming up for an art and mental health discussion...
Discussion on art and mental health happening Wednesday
This week we are going to have the hottest temperatures of the summer so far.
Doctor recommended tips to stay hydrated