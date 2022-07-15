Housing market turning more buyer-friendly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As predicted, the recent Federal Reserve rate hike is cooling off the housing boom born out of the pandemic.

Real estate agent at exp Realty, Mona Lloyd has noticed a growth in inventory.

“We’re just basically kind of getting back to normal so it has increased a little bit,” she said. “We’re currently sitting at about 1,400 homes for the Reno-Sparks area.

As a result, some sellers are having to lower prices and offer incentives.

“Offer up seller credit to buyers so, when they go to close their mortgage and all the closing costs are added up, the seller is actually paying one, two, or three percent of those costs,” said Rory Butler, loan officer and certified mortgage advisor at Bay Equity. “Which can be a really big deal for a lot of people.”

Higher interest rates make it more challenging for many buyers to qualify for mortgages, but they’re also now in a better position to negotiate a sale.

“We’re definitely seeing offers coming in a little bit under the asking price,” said Lloyd.

“We’ve seen appraisals that came in below what the sale price was and before this, you know, the buyer had to make up the difference,” said Butler. “I think you’re in a much better position to go back to the table and say ‘Hey the appraisal came in $10,000 below of what we agreed to buy the home at, I’d like you to lower the price’.”

While there could be another rate hike, experts say this is the kind of market you want to buy a house in.

“We want people to focus on what you can afford monthly, opposed to that price or that interest rate, ‘cause that’s ultimately what you’re going to be living with for the time being,” said Lloyd. “Then, of course, in six months you can refinance if rates do go down.”

Butler says the rate hike is not so much of a problem for those thinking of a long-term investment.

“That’s the rate they charge other banks to lend overnight and that’s a short-term interest rate,” he said. “So long-term rates, they’re worried about inflation so when you’re slowing the growth of the economy by raising short-term lending rates. That has the effect of lessening--what we hope to see--lessening of inflation in the longer term, which is a good thing for people who want to buy a 30-year mortgage bond as an investment so they won’t demand as high of a return, and so they’ll be comfortable taking a four and a half percent mortgage, instead of needing a six percent mortgage to generate income.”

Some sectors of our real estate market continue to be competitive as buyer demand remains high.

Lloyd says the cool-off has brought more first-time buyers and veterans.

If buying a home is in your future, reach out to an expert for guidance.

