Helping victims with pets escape their abusers

A pet store named Bone-ito raised $5,200 at an event called the Denim and Fur Rodeo Round-up...
A pet store named Bone-ito raised $5,200 at an event called the Denim and Fur Rodeo Round-up for Noah's Animal House.
By Noah Bond
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Victims of abuse are often trapped in bad relationships if they have a pet because many domestic abuse shelters don’t allow animals and that’s where Noah’s Animal House comes in.

It will watch the pets while their owners get help.

A pet store in Reno called Bone-ito raised money for Noah’s Animal Shelter. Bone-ito organized an event called the Denim and Fur Rodeo Round-up.

All pets and their owners were invited to run through an obstacle course for $50 dollars a dog. Practice runs were $15. The event raised $5,200 for Noah’s Animal House. The needs at Noah’s animal shelter can add up.  

“We always need dog food and treats, but also the paper towels and laundry detergent and the things that we need to maintain the facility,” said Noah’s Animal House Founder, Staci Alonso.

A small dog named Bouche won first place at the Denim and Fur Rodeo Round-up. 

Click here if you missed this event, but would like to donate to Noah’s Animal House.

