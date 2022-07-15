Fire destroys north Reno apartment
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed one unit Thursday at Reno Vista apartments, the Reno Fire Department said.
Two people were displaced by the fire.
It appears a fire started on a balcony and spread into the apartment. The roof partially collapsed on the second-floor unit, the fire department said.
The fire in the 3200 block of Reno Vista Drive was reported about 6:26 p.m.
No one was at home at the time of the fire but fire crews vacated others from the building.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.