Fire destroys north Reno apartment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed one unit Thursday at Reno Vista apartments, the Reno Fire Department said.

Two people were displaced by the fire.

It appears a fire started on a balcony and spread into the apartment. The roof partially collapsed on the second-floor unit, the fire department said.

The fire in the 3200 block of Reno Vista Drive was reported about 6:26 p.m.

No one was at home at the time of the fire but fire crews vacated others from the building.

