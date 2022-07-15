Advertisement

Fire destroys north Reno apartment

The scene of a fire at the Reno Vista apartments.
The scene of a fire at the Reno Vista apartments.(Harrison Brenner/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed one unit Thursday at Reno Vista apartments, the Reno Fire Department said.

Two people were displaced by the fire.

It appears a fire started on a balcony and spread into the apartment. The roof partially collapsed on the second-floor unit, the fire department said.

The fire in the 3200 block of Reno Vista Drive was reported about 6:26 p.m.

No one was at home at the time of the fire but fire crews vacated others from the building.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Children's Museum closes temporarily
Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum
Puppy rescued by Res-Que from a puppy mill in Modesto, California.
Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Reno man charged with 1982 murder of girl on way to kindergarten
Nine men arrested during a human trafficking operation in Stateline, Nev.
Names released of nine men arrested in human trafficking operation

Latest News

Thursday morning, Governor Steve Sisolak joined local child care providers to celebrate the...
One-stop shop Child Care Services Center opens in Northern Nevada
TMWA drought
Conserve Water, but TMWA Prepared For A Drought
Ice cream making
Hot Temperatures Send People Looking for Cold Ice Cream
Six of the seven suspects arrested in two cases in west Sparks.
7 arrested in two west Sparks cases; 5 face kidnap charges