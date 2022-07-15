Advertisement

Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit

Eastern Sierra History Talks continue at Wylder Hope Valley
By Rebecca Kitchen
Jul. 15, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can learn more about the history of Donner Summit this weekend.

Eastern Sierra History Series continues at Wylder Hope Valley on Saturday, July 16 with the presentation, Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit. Local historian and author David Woodruff shares some of the lesser known history of the area. Watch to learn more.

The 50-minute presentation starts at 2:00 p.m. at Wylder General Store, located 1/10th of a mile east of Wylder Resort Hope Valley (formerly Sorenson’s Resort) on CA Hwy 88. The program is free and open to the public. Please call (760) 920-8061 for more information.

