Arts for All Nevada to host summer Family Art Festival at the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family is invited to paint, craft and create at the Arts for All Nevada’s Family Art Festival as part of Artown.

The executive director, Jackie Clay, stopped by Morning Break to encourage families with kids of all ages to stop by the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center in Reno between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

The event is free and no registration is required. There will be creative art stations, a free book for every child and an opportunity to explore the history of the Lake Mansion with Patty Cafferata.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center is located at 250 Court St. & Arlington Avenue.

Click here for more information. You can also follow Arts for All Nevada on Facebook and Instagram.

