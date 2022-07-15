7 arrested in two west Sparks cases; 5 face kidnap charges

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said Thursday it has arrested seven men ages 18 to 22 in two criminal cases in west Sparks, five on kidnapping charges.

The crimes happened July 1 and July 7 in the 1800 block of I Street just west of Rock Boulevard.

Police said they got a call about a gun case at about 11 p.m. on July 1. The suspects were gone when police arrived, but an investigation showed Theron Reno, 22, Tony Major, 19, Dystinend Fair, 19, and Jesse Manning, 19, went into the home without permission, police said. There was a confrontation and someone pulled a gun.

Then at 12:30 a.m. on July 7, police got a report of a burglary taking place in the same area and that the suspects had guns. Police arrived and detained three suspects: Tiarique Montgomery, 20, Steven Morgan, 18, and Lydell Torres-Mahan, 18.

Fair, a suspect from the July 1 incident, had left, police said.

The Regional Gang Unit began investigating and arrested all outstanding suspects from the two cases.

Here are the charges:

Major arrested for first degree kidnapping and residential burglary.

Montgomery arrested for residential burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Morgan arrested for residential burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Torress-Mahan arrested for first degree kidnapping, residential burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and carrying a concealed weapon.

Manning was arrested on charges of first degree kidnapping and residential burglary.

Reno arrested on charges of first degree kidnapping, residential burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Fair arrested on two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of residential burglary and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

“We would like the public to know that each of these incidents were not random,” police said in a statement. “The suspects and victims all knew each other.”

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-353-2231, the Regional Gang Unit at 775-334-3852 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

