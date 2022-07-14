Sisolak launches Climate Series 2022 talking with Reno students about wildfires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Sisolak kicked off the Nevada Climate Series 2022 with a visit to a destructive fire site in Reno.

Guided by sixth-grader Tilli Allen, Sisolak got to tour the Pinehaven Fire burn scar. The 2020 wildfire, destroyed and damaged multiple homes.

“It was my first fire that I ever had to evacuate for and it burned down five houses and it was very traumatizing for a lot of my classmates and me,” said Allen.

Although it was later determined to have been caused by power lines, Allen created the Caughlin Ranch Climate Action Collective to write 150 letters to Congress. She even spoke to the Nevada State Legislature urging leaders to take action against climate change

“There are a thousand ways to that,” said the student organizer during her speech. “Planting trees, paving only as much road as we need to, not any more than that.”

“When I heard about the climate club that Tilli and her friends put together, it’s absolutely remarkable,” said Sisolak. “They noticed certain things like the ski season has gotten shorter because of the climate change, and they see the trash in the ditch and they can’t go in the Truckee River without seeing Mountain Dew cans and the Red Bull cans and that’s a problem.”

After the site visit, the Governor met with more members of the club and heard stories from them about their goals to help educate and protect the environment.

Towards the end of the roundtable, Sisolak gave each student a certificate for their work. He then announce the climate series meant to bring awareness about the impact of wildfires.

“We’re going to focus on several areas that relate to climate,” said Sisolak. “Water quality, the drought that we’re facing, we’re gonna talk about air quality.”

The series includes a preparation and resource guide for those in areas at high risk for wildfire. Topics range from how to harden your home to how to create defensible space.

Allen’s club had about 14 members. She will be starting a new chapter at Swopes Middle School and hopes to leave the branch at Caughlin alive.

“If you have the resources to make a difference, you should take advantage of them,” she said.

