Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was swimming at a beach near Monterey Bay on June 22 when he was bitten by a shark in his midsection. (Source: Natividad Medical Center)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALINAS, Calif. (CNN) – A man who was bitten by a shark in northern California is home from the hospital.

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was swimming at a beach near Monterey Bay on June 22 when he was bitten by a shark in his midsection.

He had significant injuries to his stomach and leg. After three weeks in the hospital at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Bruemmer went home Wednesday. As he left the building in a wheelchair, staff members clapped and cheered.

The triathlete is recovering and recounting his ordeal.

“It grabbed me and pulled me up and then dove me down in the water, and then, of course, it spit me out. I’m not a seal. It’s looking for a seal. We’re not their food. It spit me out,” Bruemmer said. “And it was looking at me, right next to me. I thought it could bite me again, so I pushed it with my hand, and I kicked at it with my foot, and it left.”

Luckily, there were two ICU nurses and a doctor on the beach that day who sprung into action. They took their clothing and made tourniquets for Bruemmer to prevent him from bleeding out.

“I had tourniquets on my legs and arms within five minutes to stop the bleeding, otherwise I’d bleed to death,” he said.

Bruemmer underwent weeks of physical therapy, which he will continue. Doctors say his recovery was better than expected.

“I was in a tough spot and they were so caring,” he said. “I’m going home now, but I want to thank Natividad and the good Samaritans, and the good people on the beach, and that lead-footed ambulance driver. Without all of you, I don’t make it. And the blood donors, oh thank you so much.”

